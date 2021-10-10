Shoppers being encouraged to spend with independents

Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts with Economy Minister, Gordon Lyons MLA

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons MLA launched Retail NI’s ‘Spend it Independent’ campaign, asking the public to make a special effort to use their £100 ‘Spend Local’ pre-paid cards with independent retailers.

Over one million applications have been made to date, with the card offering consumers the opportunity to support the work of independent retailers and give hard-hit local traders a much-needed boost.

Retail NI Chief Executive, Glyn Roberts, said: “The High Street Scheme is a very welcome step in the long road to recovery for Northern Ireland’s independent retail sector.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Local traders are the backbone of local communities and contribute significantly to the Northern Irish economy. The last 18 months have posed enormous challenges to local retailers, and by spending it independent, you are maximizing the impact that the High Street Scheme will have on the local economy.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said: “As the Spend Local cards start to land in homes across Northern Ireland, my message to everyone who receives theirs is ‘spend local’. Please use your card to support your local shops, hospitality and other services which have been most affected by the Covid-19 restrictions.