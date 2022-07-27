St George’s set to be first NI host for Young Traders’ Market

For the first time in its 10-year history, a major nationwide campaign to encourage young retail entrepreneurs to set up market stalls is being staged at Belfast’s historic St George’s Market.

One of 10 regional finals will be held at St George’s Market on Wednesday, August 3, with more than 50 16 to 30-year-olds taking part.

Councillor Ryan Murphy, chair of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration committee, said: “It’s fantastic to see the Young Traders’ Market campaign coming to Belfast and encouraging a whole new generation of traders to sell their ideas and products.

“We’ve made a commitment in the Belfast Agenda to create employment and opportunity, make it easy to do business here and to foster inclusive business growth, making sure that as many people as possible benefit from Belfast’s economic growth. So we’re delighted to welcome Young Traders’ Market to Belfast – as it’s all about encouraging young entrepreneurs to explore and fulfil their potential. And they couldn’t have a better first trading experience than at our much-loved St George’s Market.

“As well as giving these young entrepreneurs a taste of real-life trading, it’s providing a fun day out for families, with lots of entertainment being lined up – so I look forward to seeing St George’s Market really buzzing on August 3.”

The project has been devised by the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF), the only UK organisation representing market and street traders, events retailers and mobile caterers.

A series of local events is being held throughout the UK, with the best of the traders taking part in one of the regional finals before the national final during the August Bank Holiday weekend at Stratford-upon-Avon in Warwickshire, England.

A panel of judges will pick winners in four categories at St George’s Market — food and drink, arts and crafts, groceries and general retail — as well as an overall winner; all of whom will be eligible to take part in the final event.

NMTF CEO Joe Harrison said that his organisation was delighted with the support given to the initiative by Belfast City Council and its markets team.

“We cannot thank them enough for their help and enthusiasm for the project,” he added.“We have been expanding the campaign year on year and this new regional final in Northern Ireland gives the initiative a real boost.”