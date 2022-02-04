The Queen’s fashion down through the decades

The then 20-year-old Princess Elizabeth (left), bridesmaid at the wedding of Hon. Patricia Mountbatten and Lord Brabourne in 1946.

Queen Elizabeth II is about to reach a major milestone – for tomorrow it will be 70 years since her accession to the throne.

Over the years, she’s proved herself a veritable style icon.

When Norman Hartnell was commissioned to make the Queen’s coronation dress in October 1952, he already had his own ideas of what embroideries he could include: lilies, roses, marguerites, the stars and moon, the sky, the earth, the sun among them.

Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, leave Westminster Abbey after the wedding ceremony.

But the Queen insisted all the floral symbols of Great Britain and the Commonwealth had to be incorporated; English roses, Welsh leeks, Irish shamrocks, Scottish thistles and Canadian maple leaves sat alongside emblems from Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Pakistan, India and Ceylon. At the age of 27, the Queen already had a talent for dressing diplomatically.

Here, to mark her Platinum Jubilee, we look back at how the Queen’s instantly recognisable fashion has evolved, from her days as a young royal to now…

Queen Elizabeth II with her Maids of Honour after the Coronation.

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne at Smith's Lawn, Windsor Great Park.

The Queen watches her youngest son, Prince Edward, and his wife Sophie Rhys-Jones leave in an opened topped carrage after their wedding at St George's Chapel in Windsor.

The Prince of Wales and Queen Elizabeth II talk after the marriage of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Queen Elizabeth II arrives for a dinner hosted by the Canadian Government.

The Royal Family in the grounds of Frogmore House, Windsor.