It’s one of the pre-Christmas musical highlights on the north coast and Showstoppers is returning to Coleraine and Limavady for its 31st consecutive season!

Stowstoppers is a musical collaboration between Londonderry Musical Society and the Britannia Concert Band and has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charity down the years.

This year the Showstoppers concerts come to Limavady High School on Friday, November 15 (proceeds to Rotary Charities) and to Coleraine Grammar School on Friday, November 23 (proceeds to Castlerock Presbyterian Church).

This unique combination of voice and brass, delivered by over 100 musicians, is growing in popularity so make sure to book early!

There is a wide variety of entertainment drawn from the very best of musical theatre, big band standards, comedy and outstanding soloists.

Expect to find shows like Phantom, La La Land, Fiddler On The Roof, Mamma Mia! and Frozen being featured and look out for 76 Trombones on parade along with Elton, Queen, George Ezra and a whole host of others.

Audiences will be left wanting more from this extravaganza directed by Jim Goodman and Stewart Smith.

Tickets on sale now from the host venues.