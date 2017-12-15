South Belfast cafe launches Northern Ireland’s first gelato delivery service

Ormeau Road’s Al Gelato has announced it is partnering up with Deliveroo in order to serve its delicious fresh ice-cream, waffles and crepes straight to your door.

The exciting news makes it the first gelato shop to offer such a service in Northern Ireland, owner Alistair Macaulay explains.

Alistair explains milkshakes are sure to prove popular for students and people in need of a pick-me-up

Former solicitor and first-time business owner Alistair Macaulay opened Al Gelato in June, after realising his true passion lay in the food and service industry.

A keen cyclist, Alistair was travelling through Europe taking part in competitions when he discovered his enthusiasm for fresh gelato, an idea which he wanted to bring home to Northern Ireland.

The popular cafe has made its name due to an emphasis on delivering fresh, homemade gelato on site every single day.

Al Gelato is popular for its variety and seasonal flavours, including the newly launched festive Baileys Gelato and recent Shortcross Gin Sorbet, as well as its Nutella Tap, Bubblewrap Waffles, coffees, milkshakes and everything in between.

Alistair Macaulay pictured with members of his team in Al Gelato

Now, Alistair reveals he understands the demand for a gelato delivery service - particularly during the party season and when weather dictates we simply don’t want to leave the sofa.

“The service, which has just launched this week, is the first of its kind serving up gelato and the likes of crepes straight to your door in Northern Ireland,” Alistair explains.

“As winter approached, I began to think of ways to diversify our business, and one of my ideas was a collaboration with Deliveroo.

“You can get everything from your chippies, pizza and burritos and I just thought - people want the same with desserts.

“I think milkshakes in particular will be very popular, especially because of where we are located. I am hoping quite a few students will love having our milkshakes delivered. I know when I’m hungover, the best thing ever is a milkshake, so I think it will definitely appeal to a lot of people especially during party season,” Alistair laughs.

Customers simply have to log onto the Deliveroo app or site, and click on Al Gelato for their menu options.

“It will be available every day from 1pm through to 9.30pm at night, and you’ll be able to see all the different flavours of gelato available as I will refresh the options every day,” Alistair explains.

“The ice-cream will be availble by half litre, 750 ml and litre sizes, delivered in thermo tubs from Italy which means ice-cream lasts for up to 90 minutes.

“There will be no issues in terms of it melting during transport at all, then you also have the option of selecting cones or tubs to scoop it on.

“The half litre is the smallest size - which offers six scoops, whilst a litre holds 12 scoops.

“The way I look at it is, I know myself when it is raining or it’s cold, the last thing I want to do is leave my warm house.

“People still love to eat ice-cream, even when it is the winter, as long as it’s indoors.

“You want the easiness of an app, you want to be able to say ‘let’s order this’ and it will come straight to the door without you even having to leave the house. You don’t even need to go to the shop.”

“Especially with this weather we are having at the minute, sometimes leaving the house simply isn’t an option!”

Al Gelato is also providing tea and coffee for the Big Sleep Out this Saturday (December 16), which is raising funds and awareness for homelessness in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

Visit gaelicvoicesforchange.everydayhero.com/ie/nationwide-homeless-solidarity-sleep-out-2 to find out how you can help.