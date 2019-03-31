Special lady is a ‘Mum in a Million’

Celebrating Mother’s Day with this lovely lady

Thank you to everyone who entered our Mother’s Day competition sponsored by Galgorm Resort & Spa, Co Antrim.

The winner of this fantastic prize is Siobhan Shiels,50, from Ballymena.

Siobhan was nominated by her devoted daughter, Debra, who wrote: ‘‘My mum is amazing, she’s been through so much .. 26 years ago when I was just a few months old my sister Sandy-Leigh died in a house fire.

‘‘Myself, my mum, sister Tamara and dad all got saved by the fire department .. my sister who died was only six years old.

‘‘My mum has never had time to grieve, she had to keep going on for me and my sister.. she gave us everything she could and did her best for us. And never once did she fall apart.

‘‘This year I gifted her with a grandchild called Cienna-Leigh. Her name is a personal touch and reminder of my sister Sandy-Leigh.

‘‘At the end of 2018 my mum lost her job and house all in the same week, yet she never gave up,

‘‘She moved in with her sister and after four months she now has a job in home care .. caring for others.

‘‘So this is my amazing mum!’’

Deserving winner, Siobhan, wins a fantastic prize - an overnight stay for two in one of Galgorm Resort’s new luxury country cottages; with a bottle of champagne on arrival; three course dinner; full Irish breakfast; and relaxation in the Galgorm Thermal Spa Village from check-in to check-out.

Congratulations to Siobhan and thank you Debra for telling us about your ‘Mum in a Million’.