Grandparents go free in great hotel offer for families

Families who lost precious time together during the pandemic may like to take advantage of a new offer from a hotel group, allowing grandparents to 'stay for free'.

New research shows over half of grandparents agree that making new memories with extended family is a key priority for 2022.

When asked what they missed most about not being able to spend time together as an extended family, almost a third of grandparents felt the loss of not receiving hugs, while nearly a fifth missed making each other laugh.

Having missed out on milestone moments, multi-generational travel, consisting of grandchildren, parents, and grandparents travelling together, is on the rise.

So hotel group, IHG Hotels & Resorts, has a special offer to help families spend some lovely, relaxed time together.

Tips for travelling:

Grandparents Stay for Free is a limited time offer running for three weeks, to help families to reconnect and spend quality time together.

Available at select hotels across Europe, the offer enables families to book two rooms for two nights at participating IHG hotels and receive the cheapest room for free.

Hotel Indigo, Edinburgh

Karin Sheppard, managing director at IHG Hotels and Resorts in Europe, said: “We know that families have truly felt the impact of not being able to spend time together and none more so than grandparents who have missed out on milestone family moments.

"Creating special moments for everyone to come together is at the heart of the IHG Hotels & Resorts guest experience and we are here to help ensure that they have the best experience with us and be the gateway to new memories – whatever the reason for their stay.

"We value the importance of family time and helping our guests to reconnect - that is why we created our Grandparents Stay for Free offer.”

Oxford Spires Hotel

How will it work?

Through a direct microsite only, guests will be able to book a stay for two rooms, for two nights (only) at any participating IHG hotel and will get the cheapest room for free

Bookings need to be made at least seven (7) days prior to the check-in date

The offer allows grandparents or other family members to stay free in a second room when making a booking under the same name, for two rooms, in the same hotel, on the same dates

When booking the offer guests will see a charge against the second room, however the hotel will reduce the cheapest room charge to zero on check-in at the hotel

The offer will be available to book from March 30 until April 20, for stays from April 6 – July 15, when booking through ihg.com/grandparents

This offer only allows for room only bookings with a maximum of two rooms per booking (with one such room being the free room)

Should the booking be cancelled, a charge for one room for the entire stay would apply

The offer is available at select IHG hotels across the UK, Ireland, France, and Germany

Please visit the ihg.com/grandparents website for full terms and conditions.

Pschycologist, Dr Audrey Tang, said: “Over the last two years, we have been deprived of the wonderful element of connecting with one another.

"Grandchildren have been born, children are growing up, parents and grandparents were restricted to waving across online platforms. It was something, but it’s not the same as true, personal, in life connection.