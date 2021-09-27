Northern Ireland has plenty of attractions that make the headlines, but what about the ones that don't?

We asked you for the best attractions that most people don't know about, and you delivered.

Hill of The O’Neill and Ranfurly House Arts & Visitor Centre, Dungannon

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the most important sites in Irish history, the Hill of The O’Neill offers an interactive visitor centre which will take you back in time.

Learn about the O Neill’s and their powerful dynasty that spanned for 400 years and the nine year war that took place here that changed Ulster forever.

The centre includes a glass tower with 360 degree panoramic views of seven counties of Ulster, an exhibition on the Flight of The Earls and Plantation of Ulster and a heritage park, ideal for exploring.

Armagh Planetarium and Observatory, Armagh

The longest running planetarium in the UK, Armagh Planetarium and Observatory was opened in 1968 and celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

Enjoy immersive dome shows taking in the solar system, a Human Orrery, Meteorite displays, Astropark and Augmented reality facilities that let you walk in the footsteps of Neil Armstrong.

Manannán Mac Lir, Binevenagh

The statue of Manannán Mac Lir, the Celtic God of the sea, sits on top of Binevenagh, just outside of Limavady.

Made by sculptor John Sutton, who is known for his work on the TV series Game Of Thrones, it is one of five life-size sculptures highlighting the myths and legends of the Roe Valley.

An incredible vantage point, there are plenty of views of Lough Foyle, Inishowen and the Donegal coastline from the statue viewpoint.

Nendrum Monastic Site, Comber

Nendrum is believed to be the best example of a pre-Norman monastic site in Northern Ireland.

Open all year round, the site was set up by St Machaoi in the 5th Century and has links to St Patrick.

This peaceful site includes a church ruin and sundial and boasts tranquil views over Strangford Lough.

The Gobbins, Islandmagee

The Gobbins is a coastal cliff walk that takes you along the dramatic coastline of Antrim from Islandmagee.

Walking over bridges, up carved stairs and across sunken caves, you will learn about the walk's history and hopefully spot some wildlife along the way.

The dramatic walk is 2 miles long and is home to Northern Ireland's only colony of mainland puffins.

Marble Arch Caves, Enniskillen

Forming over 340 million years ago, the Marble Arch Caves are made up of caves, rivers, mountains, waterfalls and gorges.

Explore the underground caves on a Walking Cave Tour and take in hidden tunnels, still pools and impressive formations.

Slieve Gullion Forest Park, Newry

Slieve Gullion is home to over 2,000 years of legend and history from Cuchulainn, the Red Branch to Fionn Mac Cumhail (Finn McCool).

The ideal place to stoke imagination, the Forest Park offers walking trails, a scenic drive, an adventure playpark and a Giant's Lair children's story trail.

Navan Centre and Fort, Armagh

Step back in time to the ancient seat of Kings and the earliest capital of Ulster, at Navan Centre and Fort.

Visit an Iron Age dwelling (open April-September) and see how people used to live 2000 years ago and see one of Ireland’s most famous ancient sites, Emain Macha (Navan Fort).

The site also includes an archaeology discovery centre, ecology trail and café.

The Argory, Dungannon

Ideal for a day out with the family, The Argory is owned by the National Trust and is situated in Dungannon.

Open at weekends, there are plenty of walks to explore including Lime Tree Walk and River Walk.

Why not take a stroll along Blackwater River and try your luck at catching a glimpse of the Kingfishers that call this place home.

Beaghmore Stone Circles, Cookstown

Discovered by chance during peat cutting in the 1940s, the Beaghmore site is made up of of 7 stone circles.

Thought to also include burial cairns and ceremonial circles, this site is a fascinating glimpse into Northern Ireland's ancient past.