Student Living - essentials for going back to university

Few facets of student life require as much thought and planning as what to pile into the back of the car before setting off to your new digs.

You might have got everything else in order over the summer break, but there’s one final part still to sort.

Undated Handout Photo of Photo Memo Board, Smiling Face Potted Plant, Giraffe Artificial Succulent, Matalan. See PA Feature INTERIORS University. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/Handout. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature INTERIORS University. WARNING: This picture must only be used with the full product information as stated above.

How to pimp up your pad and feel right at home, when you’re actually miles away from home, can be tricky. Taking time to snap up a few home comforts and kitchen-cupboard essentials will help you make your best college entrance...

1. Photo Memo Board (62cm x 50cm), £12, Smiling Face Potted Plant, £8, Giraffe Artificial Succulent, £8, Matalan

Styling a mood board with some of your favourite accessories, photos and reminders will channel some positive vibes, and these cute faux potted plants generate a warm welcome. The wooden frame’s lightweight and comes with clips.

2. With Great Love Cushion, £10, Ochre Knitted Pom Pom Cushion, £14, Grey Knitted Pom Pom Throw (150cm x 200cm), £30, Morrisons

If you’re lucky enough to have an armchair to curl into while swotting up, these pom-pom cushions and matching throw will make it much more homely - and snug enough to double up on the bed.

3. Apartment Living Ceramic Planter, £18, Argos

If succulents aren’t your thing, surrounding yourself with some lush greenery will create a calm and peaceful space.

4. Foldable Grey Felt Storage Basket, £8, Dunelm

Pretty neat, eh? This storage basket is roomy enough to carry wardrobe essentials... and it folds flat when everything’s been folded and hung.

5. Sandwich Maker, £7.99, Aldi

Let’s face it, breakfast and brunch isn’t all avocado toast and poached eggs. Nothing beats the simple pleasure of a cheese toasty and mug of builder’s tea.

6. Century Studio Retro Floral Enamel Mug, £5, Morrisons, in-store

On those grubby grey mornings, your cuppa will taste that much better in this Orla Kiely-inspired printed mug, which looks like the real deal - at a fraction of the price.

7. 20 Piece Kitchen Essentials Starter Set, £22, Argos

Meeting assignment deadlines is a celebration in itself, and with so many student socials, this kitchen starter set is a must.

8. Student Living Range Non-Iron Stripe Double Duvet Set, £10.99, Cushions, £5.99, Large Diamond Rug, £14.99, Aldi

This printed bedding offers great value for money, and we love the idea of styling it with a scatter rug - great for bare feet on a chilly morning.

9. Selection of Macadam metal folding chairs, £12 each, Habitat

These foldable chairs in funky shades can double up as a holding station for books and mags, if you’re short on a side table.

10. Mustard and Grey Circles Bedding Set - Single, £12, Argos

This dotted bed linen shouts designer and makes a big impact for a small price.

11. Lights & Darks Section Laundry Sorter, £12, Foldable Fabric Storage Box, £7, Egyptian Cotton Towels, from £5 to £15, Matalan

Always pack more hangers than you think you’ll need (they’re likely to go missing) and keep towels bright, so you know they’re yours. A whites and darks washing bag in one keeps it neat.