Students celebrated for ‘perfect attendance’

Young people who haven’t missed a day of school have been recognised and rewarded for their perfect attendance with certificates.

Students from 23 schools across Northern Ireland were celebrated recently at the Education Authority’s (EA) third annual ‘Celebration of Full Attendance’ event hosted by St Louise’s Comprehensive College, Belfast.

Pictured at the Education Authority's third annual 'Celebration of Full Attendance' event are FR L-R Principal Mary McHenry, EA Director of CYPS Dr Clare Mangan, Chair of CYPS Cttee and EA Board Member Pat Carville and Nicola Topping EA CYPS. BR L-R Victoria Hunter and Alexandra Hunter Friends' School, Aaron Donnell Saintfield High School and Scott Hagan Our Lady & St Patrick's College, Knock.

Forty-five young people were honoured at the event for their completion of either 12 or 14 years at school in June 2017.

Chair of the Education Authority Sharon O’Connor, presented certificates to recognise completion of a perfect attendance record from primary through to secondary school.

She said: “It gives me great pleasure to acknowledge the accomplishments of the young people here who have achieved full attendance at school. They have never missed a day off school in 12 or 14 years. That is remarkable and should be celebrated.” said Ms O’Connor.

“It is important not just to support those pupils who need it, but to acknowledge those pupils who have, through their own efforts and the support of their families, have never missed a day off school,” she contintued.

“Establishing good attendance habits from primary school will help build good habits for later life. Good attendance shows potential employers that you are reliable. So be assured that the commitment and dedication you have shown will pay off,” she said.

EA Board Member and Chair of the CYPS Committee, Mrs Pat Carville OBE, commended the young people and acknowledged the contribution of parents and carers in supporting strong school attendance.

She said: “While the personal motivation and positive endeavour of every young person here has to be recognised, I have no doubt that the parents, carers and extended family have had a momentous role to play in realising their hopes and dreams. May I congratulate them also.”