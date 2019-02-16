Stunning property on a beautiful site

This stunning property is situated on a beautiful 1.6 acres site located just outside Coleraine town.

From first glance it is apparent that much time, effort and love has been put into designing this one off home and its current owners have continued this theme when revamping and updating it in recent months.

The main house consists of four double bedrooms (two with ensuites), lounge, kitchen, dining area, sun lounge, utility room, downstairs WC, main bathroom.

The property boasts four good sized bedrooms (two with en suites and dressing rooms) and three stunning reception rooms.

In addition to this, a large garage with first floor, a one bedroom annex and a stable block are also to be found at this substantial and highly desirable property on the North Coast.

The main house consists of four double bedrooms (two with ensuites), a lounge, a kitchen, dining area, sun lounge with access to a patio area via bi fold doors, utility room, downstairs WC, and main bathroom.

The property also features a one bedroom (ensuite) annex with a quality kitchen, a living area with wood burning stove and countryside views and there is a separate heating system to annex.

The property has a high specification of finish throughout.

There is also a large garage with motorised roller shutter door; a car port; stable block and a tack room; a paddock area extending to c.0.5acre, timber ranch fencing to all boundaries; and stunning manicured grounds.

Located outside Coleraine town centre and only a short drive to Portush/Portstwewart, the property is accessed via a lighted, tree lined driveway with electric gates.

It has a high specification of finish throughout including quality ash internal doors, architraves and skirtings.

Some beautiful architectural features include an open tread staircase, large two storey window, and bi fold doors throughout.

Much time, effort and love has been put into designing this one off home.

There is an oil fired central heating system, pressurised water system, underfloor heating to ground floor, Argon uPVC double glazing windows in black frames, fresh air recycling system and an extensive security and alarm system.