Substantial villa with stunning sea views

Occupying a prime elevated site overlooking Castlerock Beach and Promenade with uninterrupted views over the ocean and surrounding headlands, this property is seaside living at its best.

A view of the Open Plan Kitchen / Dining & Family Area

Bruce Villas, dating back to c.1850, steeped in local history, commands a superior position in the quiet seaside town of Castlerock.

This substantial villa boasts four bedroom (three ensuite), four and a half receptions together with integral garage and many of the original features.

Picture perfect postcard views are framed by large landscaped windows in this property which offers the peace and tranquillity of seaside living without having to negotiate on accommodation.

Indeed, Bruce Villas offers superb family accommodation, stunning views and the beach on its doorstep - opportunities such as this are seldom found on the open market.

Sunroom

Key features of this semi-detached villa are - four bedrooms (three ensuite); four and a half reception rooms, panoramic seaviews, three storeys, a superb elevated site, integral garage, generous lawns to front and an enclosed split level garden and parking.

The ground floor features a 4.11m x 4.83m lounge with feature bay window with picturesque sea views over the promenade and an original fireplace; a (10’ 2” x 36’ 7”) open plan kitchen/dining and family area: a dining room with bay window; and a (12’ 4” x 15’ 10”) sunroom with feature vaulted ceiling, French doors to the open plan kitchen and family area, panoramic sea and headland views.

Two bedrooms are on the first floor - one (12’ 11” x 13’ 6”) with ensuite, feature bay window, panoramic sea and headland views over the promenade and Castlerock Beach, the other (10’ 1” x 11’) with shower room. A further two bedrooms are on the second floor - one (13’ 7” x 13’ 9”) with ensuite and feature bay window with sea and headland views, and the other bedroom (10’ 11” x 13’ 8”) also with ensuite.

Adams McGillan 028 7035 7777

Extensive garden to rear in lawn with paved path and patio, pedestrian gate eading to the Promenade and onto the beach front.

‘Bruce Villas’

21 Main Street

Castlerock BT51 4RA

Offers Around £575,000