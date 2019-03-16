Superb detached four bedroom residence

This superb detached residence in Coleraine, which is immaculately presented throughout, offers spacious well laid out family accommodation.
Boasting three reception rooms and four bedrooms (two en-suite) and situated on a mature site in a quiet cul-de-sac location in a most sought after residential area just off the Lodge Road, the selling agents expect this property to attract a high level of interest.
Features of this house include: excellent decorative order throughout, oil fired central heating; PVC double glazed windows; and, convenient location within close proximity to many amenities, schools, health centre, and town centre.
On the ground floor, French doors lead to a 19’7 x 12’8 lounge, including bay window and a feature marble fireplace piped for gas with cast iron inset and slate hearth; and French doors lead to a 15’2 x 10’7 dining room with bay window. There is a 13’6 x 12’7 family room with feature marble fireplace piped for gas with cast iron inset and granite hearth; a 21’0 x 15’9 fully fitted kitchen with extensive range of eye and low level deluxe units and a ‘Rayburn’ oil fired range; and also a 8’9 x 6’1 utility room.
The four bedrooms are all located on the first floor from where the roofspace is accessed via slingsby-style ladde and is partly floored with light and window.
The bedrooms with ensuites are 13’6 x 12’6 and 13’1 x 11’6. A third bedroom (12’7 x 12’7) features a built in double wardrobe with mirrored door and the fourth bedroom is 12’7 x 10’8. The first floor bathroom features a cast iron roll top bath with claw feet and telephone hand shower attachment, wash hand basin with vanity unit, and wc.
Externally, there is a detached garage, currently divided to provide office accommodation with separate access.
The property is approached via tarmac driveway with paviour parking area to front and there is a fully enclosed garden to the rear of the property laid in lawn with a paved patio area.