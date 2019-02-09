Superb residence with coastal views

This superb newbuild residence is situated on an elevated site on the outskirts of Portrush and benefits from uninterrupted sea views.

This property at Site One Ballymacrea Road, Portrush, BT56 8NS, is a large detached residence set in a stunning location with coastal views overlooking Portrush, The Skerries & Donegal Headlands.

A view of the Open Plan Lounge area

Viewing is strictly by appointment only through the agent, Bensons, 9 Dunmore Street, Coleraine, telephone 028 703 43677/21133 (www.bensonsni.com).

On the Ground Floor of this property is a large reception hall with a tiled floor and cloaks comprising WC, wash hand basin, extractor fan and a tiled floor.

Also on the ground floor is the 12’9 x 12’6 (3.89m x 3.81m) Master Bedroom which features a dressing room leading to an ensuite.

The property’s three other bedrooms and a bathroom are also located on the ground floor.

The property features an Open Plan Lounge/Dining/Kitchen Area on the first floor.

Bedroom Two is 12’9 x 10’0 (3.89m x 3.05m) with an ensuite bathroom the third bedroom is 12’5 x 10’0 (3.78m x 3.05m) and the fourth bedroom is 12’5 x 12’4 (3.78m x 3.76m) and has an ensuite bathroom

On the First Floor is a spacious 37’7 x 26’3 (11.46m x 8.00m) Open Plan Lounge/Dining/Kitchen Area which features a vaulted ceiling and also recessed lighting.

There is also a stunning 17’9 x 17’6 (5.41m x 5.33m) Sun Room on the first floor.

A utility room is also located on this floor.

This superb newbuild residence is situated on an elevated site on the outskirts of Portrush and benefits from uninterrupted sea views.

Outside the property is a detached garage.

Gardens to front of the property have been laid in lawn and enclosed by a fence.

Highlights of this superb new build residence on the outskirts of Portrush include:

• Uninterupted sea views

• Spacious well laid out accommodation

For more information or to arrange an appointment to view contact Bensons, 9 Dunmore Street, Coleraine, on 028 703 43677/21133.

Price on application.