NI Civil Service faces 100 million suspect emails and 600,000 potential cyber attacks per month

Data Security Breach by V isual Content

The number has come to light thanks to Pam Cameron, a south Antrim DUP MLA, who had posed the question to the Department of Finance, which essentially runs the NI Civil Service.

She had asked: “How many cyber attacks have been made against the Northern Ireland Civil Service in each of the last five years?”

The response came: “It is not possible to say how many cyber attacks there have been...

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“However, the number of hostile events blocked by the NICS Network firewalls are a good indication of the scale of the matter.

“Over the last 30 days, which is representative of recurring monthly figures, 604,080 items have been blocked from entering the NICS Network, each one representing a possible cyber attack.

“The NICS blocks between 80-100 million emails per month from entering the NICS email domain. A large portion of these emails are likely to contain malicious cyber threats.”

Mrs Cameron said: “Overall it is vital that the Civil Service keeps a high alert against all forms of cyber-attacks. Given the importance of the network and the information that will be held on it, there is an obvious need to ensure the highest level of security.”

More from this reporter:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptionsnow to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry