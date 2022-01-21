Why is Amazon Alexa not working? Is Amazon Alexa down - and why is it not responding?
Thousands of people in the UK have reported that their Amazon Alexa was not working this morning.
It has been reported that Amazon’s Alexa's service is down across Europe, with customers unable to get a response from their voice activation devices.
Reports of outages have came from the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany and Italy.
Amazon Alexa and Echo devices are both affected, with the outage happening in the morning - when most users rely on their devices for their alarm.
Here’s everything you need to know about why Amazon is not responding.
Why is Alexa not responding?
Amazon have not commenting on the issue publicly, but users have been reporting issues on DownDetector and taking to social media to voice their frustrations.
There have also been reports of issues impacting other Amazon services on social media.
Is Amazon Alexa down?
Thousands of people have reported issues with Alexa via DownDetector.
Of that number, 59% stated they were having issues with the server connection, 22% with the website, and 19% with the app.
Voice commands to Alexa devices are being met with the message that “something went wrong” or that Alexa has lost its connection.
Amazon have yet to comment on the issue.
