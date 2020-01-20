Teresa recognised for her work with Lakers

A volunteer at Craigavon Lakers Wheelchair Basketball team has been named Disability Sport NI’s ‘Club Person of the Year’ for the sport.

Teresa Traynor was presented with her award by Disability Sport NI’s Honorary President Angela Hendra MBE at the charity’s recent AGM.

The Disability Sport NI ‘Club Person of the Year’ Award recognises the person who has volunteered their time and worked tirelessly to ensure their club is safe and sustainable, providing people with physical disabilities the opportunity to participate in Wheelchair Basketball.

Teresa said: “I’m so honoured to receive this award, and grateful and shocked to have been nominated.

“I joined wheelchair basketball as a volunteer to help my son Shane who is fifteen and wanted to be part of an all-inclusive sport. Craigavon Lakers has helped him so much.”