The best pubs in Northern Ireland - according to the Good Beer Guide

Sixteen Northern Ireland pubs have been named in the Campaign For Real Ale's (CAMRA) Good Beer Guide.

Five Belfast taverns were named in the prestigious guide which trawls the United Kingdom's pubs in search of establishments dedicated to delivering an authentic pub experience.

16 Northern Irish pubs feature in this year's edition of the Good Pub Guide (Photo: Shutterstock)

Lisburn, Carrickfergus and Bangor drinking spots are also included in this year's edition of the pub encyclopedia.

Belfast's finest

Crown on Great Victoria Street and Errigle Inn on Ormeau Road were both named on the comprehensive list.

The Good Beer Guide reserved particular praise for Crown's "outstanding" interior and it's fantastic selection of real ale. The Errigle Inn meanwhile was described as a "a real ale and craft beer haven"

John Hewitt on Donegal Street, which is run by the Belfast Unemployed Resource Centre was also shortlisted due to its extensive range of beer and "high quality" food.

McHughes on Queen's Square and Sunflower of Union Street both make up the remainder of the capital city's entrants.

Best of the rest

Bars from Lisburn to Bangor also feature in this year's edition, including the Central Bar in Carrickfergus.

The Central Bar is desribed as a "Lively market-town community local with a loyal clientele" which serves up "two house beers and three guest ales, usually from mainland micros, or seasonal specials from various breweries".

The Tap Room and Tuesday Bell of Lisburn are both named as pubs to visit when in Northern Ireland.

The Tap Room is attached to the Hidden Brewery and serves up delicious food, along with the brewhouse's latest batches of ale. Meanwhile to the south of the city the Tuesday Bell offers up a vast array of local and international beers.

Bangor's oldest pub the Jenny Watts was the city's sole entrant on the list, receiving particular praise for its traditional interior and live music evenings.

Londonderry was overlooked altogether with zero walled city pubs featuring in the 2019 guide.

Northern Irish pubs overlooked in search for 'Pub of the Year'

Remarkably no Northern Irish pubs have been shortlisted for the CAMRA National Pub of the Year.

The regions pubs share a category with inns in Scotland and ultimately lost out to Musselburgh tavern The Volunteer Arms.

The final announcement of the National Pub of the Year winner will take place in early 2019.

To read the full list visit gbgshop.camra.org.uk and purchase CAMRA's Good Beer Guide 2019