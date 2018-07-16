‘The house is 1970s and is very quirky’

Ulster art consultant Carrie Neely tells us why she loves her conservatory

Where do you live?

Carrie Neely

We moved to Comber six months ago from Belfast, mostly because I fell in love with the house but also to have more space for the kids to run around! The house was built in the 1970s and its a bit of an upside down house and is very quirky. There are two staircases and two upstairs areas, one has the kitchen, dining and living area and the other has the kids bedrooms and bathroom.

What attracted you to the house?

I loved the fact it was very different to any other house we saw on our hunt. It has a double height hallway and I instantly envisaged my art collection hanging in it! The house was white the whole way through, and I painted the hall very dark as I knew the artwork would create light and colour in the space. I also loved the conservatory and knew what I was going to do with it right from the start. I had a huge Pinterest collection of interiors ideas from the moment I stepped into the house.

What is your favourite room?

The conservatory.

Why do you love it?

There is something just wonderful about being inside and feeling like you are outside. The light coming in changes throughout the day and you can watch the garden changing daily. I love to read in this room when I have time as I find it very relaxing. This is also our party room. We have a gorgeous handmade table and vintage benches from Wilsons Yard that can sit up to 12 people. It opens into a back patio which is perfect for BBQs and summer days!

Tell me about the colours and the design?

When we moved in the conservatory was all white and had white tiles. I wanted to turn it into more of an orangerie and living space, so I had the white PVC painted into a dark green/grey and laid a vintage style real wood parquet floor which instantly warmed it up. The first item I bought for it was the hanging monkey lamp, so the jungle/tropical theme really went from there.

Originally I was going to paint a mural in the recess, but loved the boldness in the wallpaper from Cole & Son so went with that.

The rest of the house is quite mid century modern, and our old house was Victorian, so I was able to use pieces of furniture in here that I could not put elsewhere in the house as it suits an eclectic style. Green features heavily to mirror the outside and there are lots of animals lurking around. My husband Rob took over the plants as I am not green fingered and he has grown lots of herbs, oranges and sunflowers so far!

Did you design it yourself?

Yes, but I am lucky to work with lots of fabulous interior designers all the time, so I have picked up some good tips!

How long do you spend in your favourite room each day?

Not enough.

Do you think the room is a reflection of your personality?

Absolutely, I am definitely a maximalist in all areas of my life!

*Carrie Neely owns an award winning multi-disciplinary art consultancy called Art Loves Ltd. She lives with her husband Rob Grundy and three children Jaxon, Marley and Nainsi.