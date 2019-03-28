The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh set for first Limavady performance

Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre will welcome The Illegals with Niamh Kavanagh on Saturday, April 13, at 8pm.

Performing in Limavady for the first time, audiences are guaranteed a night of great entertainment featuring classic songs from two of the world’s most iconic bands, The Eagles and Fleetwood Mac. Band members will also perform some of their own solo material.

The Illegals play mostly in theatres and rock venues throughout the country and the Limavady show will be filled with fantastic vocal harmony, superb musicianship and unforgettable songs.

Tickets are priced at £17.50 and can be purchased by contacting the Box Office on 028 7776 0650.