The Northern Ireland bucket list - 22 things every person from N.I. should do before they die

To help you decide, we have created our very own Northern Ireland bucket list - 22 things every person from N.I. should do before they die.

1. Old Bushmills Distillery Explore the home of one of the world's oldest distilleries.

2. The Gobbins Located near Islandmagee, the Gobbins offers one of Northern Ireland's most stunning coastal walks.

3. Crumlin Road Gaol Built in the mid-nineteenth century, the Crumlin Road Gaol was closed as a prison in 1996 and reopened as a tourist attraction in 2012.

4. Carrickfergus Castle Built in the 12th century, Carrickfergus Castle is one of the best preserved Norman structures in Northern Ireland.

