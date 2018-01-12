Three-bed bungalow to go under hammer

Wilsons Auctions, the UK and Ireland’s largest independent auction company, is helping house-hunters beat the January blues with a selection of property going under the hammer during its Land and Property Auction at its Belfast branch on Thursday January 25 from 7pm.

Online bidding is also available.

The auction will include a three-bedroom bungalow in Portaferry.

The property is finished internally to a high standard, boasting stunning views of Strangford Lough and benefitting from large gardens and detached double garage with an attractive guide price of £225,000.

The oil heated property also boasts two reception rooms and two bathrooms, a lounge/kitchen and utility room as well as an ensuite and uPVC double glazing.

You will find a tarmac drive, spacious gardens and elevated views over the lough.

Other lots at the forthcoming auction will include a four-bedroom bungalow with a large garden in Larne with a guide price of £195,000 and a three-bedroom semi-detached family home located in Waterfoot/Glenarm with a guide price of £85,000.

Other property includes a three-bedroom end-terrace in Dunmurry with a guide price of £77,500 and a two-bedroom end-terrace with large garden and sea views in Millisle with a guide price of £59,000.

A spokesperson for Wilsons Auctions said there are many benefits of selling property by auction including extensive marketing in the run up to the auction, immediate exchange of contract, with the deposit paid by the successful bidder on the fall of the hammer.

A fixed completion date reduces long-term carrying costs.

For further information or to register go to www.wilsonsauctions.com, follow on Facebook @wilsonsauctionsltd or go to @wilsonsauctions on Twitter and Instagram.