Towards Tomorrow unveiled to mark Uni’s 50th year

Ulster University has unveiled ‘Towards Tomorrow’- a public art project to mark its 50th anniversary in Coleraine.

Designed by and for the local community under the direction of local visual artist Sara Cunningham-Bell, ‘Towards Tomorrow’ reflects Ulster University’s unique and continued contribution to the local area.

The impressive 30ft sculpture stands at Lodge Road roundabout at the entrance to the town. The public art project is a partnership between Ulster University, the Garfield Weston Trust, Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and The Honourable The Irish Society.

The sculpture depicts a student dressed in a graduation gown holding a quadrant which represents research, innovation and inventiveness. Gathered around the figure’s feet are objects reflecting academia, research, music and sporting achievement.

Sara Cunningham-Bell worked closely with local school pupils, Ulster University students and community groups to directly incorporate their artwork into the sculpture.

Ulster University undergraduate students were involved in creating the physical sculpture in the artist’s studio and Sara mentored A Level students and provided opportunities for work experience. All local schools participated in a sculpture tile competition with the winners making bas-reliefs for the sculpture plinth. The multi-generational project also saw members of the University of the Third Age (U3A) attend workshops with their creations also incorporated.