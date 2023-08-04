The AC Marrriott Hotel, Belfast

The AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast is celebrating its fifth birthday this year and if you haven't yet paid a visit to the waterside hotel you really are missing out on a treat.

AC Hotels, a brand by Marriott, launched in 1999 and created to disrupt the current marketplace with a more effortless, design-led hotel chain, opened its only Northern Ireland site in April 2018 to the tune of £25million.

With the addition of the Jean-Christophe Novelli Restaurant — launched in conjunction with the renowned French chef — the venue quickly became a popular choice for residents and non-residents alike who can dine while enjoying unrivalled views of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter and the River Lagan.

One of the bedroom's at the AC Marriott Hotel Belfast

The hotel welcomes you with a bright, modern foyer, with the light, contemporary feel continuing throughout the restaurant and into the bedrooms.

The bedrooms are well equipped with everything a visitor needs, including a 49” LCD television, free wifi, tea and coffee making facilities, and a mini fridge.

The standard twin room was fairly compact with two single beds but the high end, modern finish and views over the city centre made the room feel welcoming and cosy.

The bathroom was, again, reasonably compact but the high powered shower, which also included a rainfall head, was very welcome at the end of a long day of sightseeing in the city.

Another very welcome and modern touch in the bedrooms, which seems like a very small detail but is often lacking in many modern hotels, is the addition of USB outlets on the sockets which is great for charging your phone or gadgets without the need of another plug.

The staff throughout the hotel are friendly and helpful. Nothing seems to be too much trouble and they are always on hand to offer guidance and advice to guests.

The Novelli restaurant really is a fantastic addition to the dining options in Belfast. There is something to suit every taste bud and, considering it is a high end, city centre restaurant inspired by one of the world’s best chefs, it is surprisingly reasonable, with two courses starting at just £24.95.

The reasonable pricing, however, definitely does not mean a reduction in quality. The food, which is made with locally sourced ingredients, is some of the finest this visitor has had. The restaurant also looks out over the River Lagan, with fantastic views of the iconic Titanic Belfast, the Harland and Wolff cranes, and the SSE Arena.

It is a wonderful spot to enjoy your meal, or relax with a drink at the end of the day.

To mark the fifth anniversary, and make the most of the stunning riverside views, the hotel recently opened The Terrace, an outdoor space that soaks up Belfast’s maritime space, old and new, as well as the animation of the increasingly popular area.

The Terrace will serve up a varied menu with a selection of tapas, Mediterranean inspired dishes and traditional Irish classics, as well as an extensive cocktail and wine menu.

Within the cocktail list is ‘The 1847’, in honour of the Belfast Harbour Act, created with flavours from the imports which made Belfast one of the busiest ports in Europe.

A special accommodation package has also been created - ‘Summer and the City’ which includes an overnight stay for two with a house cocktail on The Terrace and breakfast the next morning.

The breakfast is a delicious buffet with everything you could imagine, from continental offerings to the traditional Ulster Fry. It is the perfect start to the day.

Speaking about the milestone and the opening of The Terrace, David Anderson, Divisional President - Aimbridge Hospitality EMEA, said:

“It’s fantastic to see the AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast’s impressive alfresco dining concept come to fruition.

"The Terrace’s waterfront location and outstanding views, coupled with its uniqueness in terms of what’s already on offer in Belfast's city centre, means it’s a recipe for success.

"Developing The Terrace is part of the continued investment by Belfast Harbour Commissioners into maintaining the excellent standards at the AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast, which was built to the highest specification just five years ago.

“The hospitality industry has faced incredibly difficult headwinds over the last three years, but our business is committed to creating incredible guest experiences in line with consumer trends. Operational excellence is crucial when it comes to attracting and retaining guest loyalty across our properties, and so ensuring areas such as food and beverage remain innovative is vital.”

You can enjoy the new terrace at BBQ Thursdays, with the next event being held on August 31 from 6pm-8pm.

Another redeeming feature for this city centre hotel, situated beside Custom House Square, which is renowned for its musical offerings throughout the year, is that the AC Hotel by Marriott Belfast is pet friendly, quite a unique selling point for anyone hoping to visit Belfast with their furry friends. There is a charge of £10 per night and £100 per night pre-authorisation required.

The hotel is the perfect blend of high end modern luxury and a down-to-earth Northern Irish welcome. It really is the perfect base to explore the capital city, as well as further afield. If you are looking for a family staycation, a romantic get-away, or a base for a work trip, this is one of the best hotels in Belfast and is definitely worth a visit.