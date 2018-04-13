Bargain breaks at home and abroad

RHODES: Pefkos (pictured), 3 star Ziakis, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 4. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FARO CITY: 4 star Hotel Faro, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on May 4. Price: £459 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CYRPUS: Paphos Area, Polis and Latchi, Villa Niovella, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on May 2. Price: £359 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BULGARIA: From Belfast, May 28, Festa Pomorie Resort, Pomorie, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £359pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, May 31, Bellevue Lagomonte, Alcudia, 3 Star, AI, 7 nights from £399pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.

IBIZA: From Belfast, May 28, Hotel San Miguel, Puerto san Miguel, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £449pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, May 19, Rocamar, Puerto Rico, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £259pp. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store· BELFAST: Spectacular Spring Stays, Stormont Hotel, from £60 per person sharing. Offer includes luxury overnight accommodation, a seasonal cocktail on arrival and full Irish breakfast. To book call 9065 1066. Offer available until 31 May 31,2018.

LONDONDERRY: Spectacular Spring at Everglades Hotel, from £55 per person sharing. Offer includes luxury overnight accommodation, a welcome cocktail on arrival and full Irish breakfast. To book call 7132 1066. Offer available until 31 May 31, 2018.

CO TYRONE: Hello Spring, Corick House Hotel & Spa, from £85 per person sharing. Relax and unwind with this package which includes one-night bed and breakfast accommodation, sparkling wine and strawberries on arrival, use of the spa with choice of one 25 minute treatment and a one-course dinner. To book call 8554 8216. Offer available until May 31