Bargain breaks at home and abroad

Check out these amazing deals!

TURKEY: Antalya, Alanya, 3 star Eftalia Aytur, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast on May 31. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

SPAIN: Costa De Almeria, El Toyo, 3 star Hotel Cabo De Gata, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast on June 9. Price: £339 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BELFAST: Berries and Bubbles, Stormont Hotel, from £57 per person sharing. Offers includes overnight accommodation, full Irish breakfast and strawberries with a bottle of Prosecco served on arrival. To book call 9065 1066. Offer available until August 31.

COLERAINE: Family Inclusive Package, Lodge Hotel, from £219 per stay. Offer includes a two-night break with breakfast and main course evening meal for all the family on both days. To book call 7034 4848. Offer available until December 23.

COOKSTOWN: Stay with Dinner, Glenavon House Hotel, from £62.50 per person sharing. Offer includes overnight bed and breakfast accommodation with a four-course dinner and use of the hotels luxurious leisure facilities. To book call 8676 4949. Offer available Friday and Sunday nights until December 31.

TENERIFE: From Belfast, May 20, The Harbour Club, Los Gigantes, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £329pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, May 31, Costa Volcan, Puerto Del Carmen, 2 Star, SC, 7nights from £309pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

CYRPUS: From Belfast, May 16, Kkaras Hotel, Ayia Napa, 2 Star, B&B, 7nights from £379pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.

PORTUGAL: From Belfast, May 20, Club Alvorferias, Alvor, 3 Star, SC, 4nights from £309pps. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store.