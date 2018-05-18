Bargain breaks at home and abroad

Check out these amazing deals

CO DOWN: Elvis Show Stay Over, The Portaferry Hotel, from £70 per person sharing. Stay overnight at the three-star Portaferry Hotel and watch The Elvis Spectacular Show, Ciaran Houlihan’s tribute to the undisputed King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. Offer includes tickets to the show and an overnight B&B stay. To book call 028 4272 8231. Offer available June 9.

CO FERMANAGH: Spring Reviver, Lough Erne Resort (pictured), from £115 per room. Offer includes an overnight B&B stay with a complimentary signature spring cocktail on arrival. To book call 028 6632 3230. Offer available until June 30.

CO ANRTIM: 2 night Stay & Rathlin Island, Marine Hotel Ballycastle, from £125 per person sharing. Offer includes two nights B&B accommodation, Rathlin Island Ferry tickets and dinner on a night of your choice in Marconi’s Bar & Bistro. To book call 028 2076 2222. Offer available until October 30.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star La City, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast on June 16. Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

TURKEY: Antalya Area, Antalya, 3 star Blue Heaven Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast on June 7. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CYPRUS: Paphos Area, Coral Bay Paphos, Villa Dentro, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast on June 6. Price: £389 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CRUISE: Belfast to Costa Del Sol, Marella Spirit, May 27, Continental Coasts, Outside cabin, FB, 7nights from £859pps, book at https://www.tui.co.uk/cruise/deals/cruises-from-belfast or visit your nearest TUI store

GRAN CANARIA: From Belfast, June 9, Dunas Mirador Maspalomas, Maspalomas, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £489pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

MAJORCA: From Belfast, June 12, Hotel Belvedere, San Augustin, 3 Star, AI, 7nights from £439pps. To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store.