Bargain breaks at home and abroad

CO DOWN: Horseshoe Cottage, from £150 per stay. This self-catering property sleeps up to four people and provides the perfect retreat to kick back and recharge your batteries after Christmas. Offer includes a two night stay with welcome pack of bread and jam. To book call 028 9754 3224.

Offer available from January 1-31, 2018.

CO FERMANAGH: Foodie Delight, Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, from £109 per person sharing. Offer includes a two night midweek stay, a cooked breakfast each morning and a four-course dinner each evening.

To book call 028 6632 3481. Offer available until December 22.

CO ANTRIM: Winter by the Waves, Bayview Hotel, from £70 per person sharing. Offer includes overnight accommodation, an Irish coffee or hot chocolate on arrival, a three-course meal in the Porthole Restaurant and breakfast the following morning.

To book call 028 2073 4100. Offer available until March 31, 2019.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Daniya Alicante, 2 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast on December 26. Price: £129 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Madeira, Machico, 3 star Dom Pedro Madeira, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast on January 7. Price: £279 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CANARY ISLANDS: Fuerteventura, Costa Caleta Caleta De Fuste, 3 star Broncemar Beach Aparthotel, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast on January 6.

Price: £349 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

COSTA BLANCA: From Belfast, December 8, Terralta apartments, Benidorm, 4 Star, SC, 7 nights from £389pps.

To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

LANZAROTE: From Belfast, December 6, Cinco Plaza Apartments, Puerto Del Carmen, 3 Star, SC, 7 nights from £409pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store