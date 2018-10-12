Check out these great deals

Bargain breaks at home and abroad

C0 TYRONE: Casual Cocktail Stay, Corick House Hotel & Spa, from £70 per person sharing.

Offer includes an overnight B&B stay, cocktail of choice on arrival and a main course meal in the Blackwater Bar & Grill. All guests have access to the thermal areas in the spa. To book call 028 8554 8216. Offer available until October 31.

BELFAST: Halloween Family Breaks, The Grand Central Hotel, from £190 per room. Offer includes luxury overnight accommodation in a deluxe family room, a full Irish breakfast, and a trick or treat bag of goodies for the kids. To book call 028 9023 1066. Offer available from October 28 until November 4.

LONDONDERRY: Spooky Stayover, Everglades Hotel, from £50 per person sharing. Offer includes luxury overnight accommodation, a ghoulishly great Halloween cocktail on arrival and a full Irish breakfast the next morning. To book call 028 7132 1066. Offer available until November 2.

SPAIN: Alicante City, 3 star Daniya Alicante, 3 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 8. Price: £219 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Madeira, Machico, 3 star Dom Pedro Madeira, 7 nights bed and breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 12.

Price: £239 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CANARY ISLANDS, Fuerteventura, Corralejo, 3 star Labranda Alisios Playa, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on November 11.Price: £319 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: From Belfast, October 20, Mariners club, Alcudia, 3 Star, SC, 7nights from £379pps. To book visit www.tui.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store

FUERTEVENTURA: From Belfast, November 7, Labranda Golden Beach, Costa Calma, 3 Star, AI, 7 nights from £539pps.

To book visit www.firstchoice.co.uk or visit your nearest TUI Store