The Salty Dog Hotel and Bistro, Bangor

This stylish establishment has been pet friendly since opening back in February 2012. This was not a deliberate decision, but accidental … the owners came from working in hotels across the water that had been pet friendly and thought nothing of it. It came as a bit of a surprise to find themselves trend setters in Northern Ireland by allowing dogs to eat with their owners in the lounge area of the hotel. At The Salty Dog they know how important it is to have your pets on holiday - they are part of the family after all. Bangor is a great place for you to explore the Ards Peninsula, Strangford Lough and the rest of Co Down. There is the famous Coastal Path and an abundance of beaches as well as forests, hills, trails and pathways to explore and without travelling too far. With so many sights, smells and sounds your four-legged friend may not want to leave. The Salty Dog Hotel & Bistro welcome any dog, regardless of size, weight or breed, as long as they are cute, adorable and well-behaved and they can stay in any of its rooms. The hotel allow sa maximum of two large/medium sized dogs or three small dogs per room. There is a one off charge of £15.00 for one dog, £20.00 for two dogs or £25.00 for three. £5 of each of these charges will go to the hotel’s local animal shelter, Assisi, to help doggos who aren’t fortunate enough to have owners that take them away.

Blessingbourne Country Estate, Fivemiletown, Co Tyrone

The Fitzwilliam Hotel in Belfast is one of many across the province that is dog-friendly

The Blessingbourne country estate sits in 550 acres of countryside with woodland and private lakes, and has five luxury self-catering apartments which are all dog-friendly. Guests can even bring their horse or pony to a holiday in the on-site stables in the heart of Blessingbourne’s working farm. Speak to owners Colleen and Nicholas about your dogs to ensure you book the right cottage for your family size and needs..

The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Belfast

This gorgeous city centre hotel have carefully selected number of dog-friendly bedrooms; but please note that the hotel can only allow small dogs into the hotel and a maximum of one dog per room. To book your dog to stay at the Fitzwilliam email [email protected] or call its reservations team on 02890 442080. Dogs must be pre-booked and confirmed in advance with our reservations team. Dogs will be charged at £30 per night and the hotel is asking for an additional £100 pre-authorisation at check in. Contact the hotel at the time of the booking to ensure that they have the necessary space available.

Lusty Beg Island Resort and Spa

Set amongst the beautiful lake-side woodlands, Lusty Beg Island offers a range of acommodation types - from Cosy Courtyard Rooms for two to Lake-side Lodges for six.

There is a range of accommodation available on the island which can be Dog Friendly including Classic courtyard rooms, Chalets, and Lodges - making it the perfect place to unwind with your pup. There is an additional £20 charge per dog for the entirety of the visit.Your four-legged companions will be made most welcome.

Marine Hotel Ballycastle, Co Antrim

Located between the Glens of Antrim and the Causeway Coast, the Marine Hotel lies only a few minutes from the beach and a short walk to the ferry terminal for Rathlin Island.

This team understands dogs and people and they welcome both with equal warmth and great accommodation. A dog charge will be applied at time of booking of £15 per dog per night and includes dog bowls, a blanket, fresh water and treats. They have a policy of a maximum of two dogs per booking and you can call ahead to chat with them before you book to ensure they choose the best rooms for the size of pets.

Killyhevlin Lakeside Hotel & Lodges, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh

Situated on Lough Erne, the Killyhevlin has dedicated self catering lakeside and woodland lodges. And pets are allowed into the reception area too where drinks, meals and snacks are available. The area offers an abundance of forests, hills, trails and pathways to explore and without travelling too far, beaches too in nearby Donegal.

Malmaison, Belfast

The boutique hotel allows dogs in reception and in certain rooms but they are now permitted into the bar or dining area. Close to Titanic Quarter, Cathedral Quarter and Victoria Square.

The Brown Trout And Country Inn, Aghadowey, Co Londonderry

This was one of the first hotels to invite dogs with their families and their experience shows. The O’Hara family have run the hotel for four generations and it includes this modern, spacious accommodation alongside a traditional inn where the food is top notch. Their rules are simple, responding to the dog customer with a mix of common sense and lessons learned from past experience. The rules at The Brown Trout: up to two dogs may stay in your room £20 for one dog and £30 for two; dogs must be on a lead at all times within the main building and around bedrooms; dogs must be clean and smelling fresh - heavy doggy smells will not be allowed in the main building and incur an extra cleaning charge in the room. Please note that dogs in heat or shedding hair cannot stay. Dogs cannot be left unattended in their rooms unless in their regular sleeping cage during a meal.

Extra cleaning or damage charges may apply.

Inn on the Coast Hotel, Portrush, Co Antrim