Many people are planning to travel over the coming weeks for the first time in over two years.

The airport will be offering over 50 destinations as well as a number of new routes, with TUI to Kos, easyJet to Menorca and Jet2 to Verona, along with the return of the Virgin Atlantic service to Orlando.

To help meet the expected strong demand, the airport has been working hard with an ongoing campaign to recruit over 200 roles at all levels.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast international Airport has released '5 Travel Tips' passengers should follow to help operations resume seamlessly.

The airport is advising all customers to follow five simple tips that will help speed up the check-in process and ensure they get through security in good time.

Graham Keddie, managing director, Belfast International Airport, said: “Belfast International Airport is expecting an increase in passenger numbers in the coming weeks as everyone is excited to travel again.

“As we manage this return to normality, we would ask for patience and understanding. We are confident that, if passengers plan their trip carefully and follow our five tips, they can relax and enjoy a well-deserved break.”

Belfast International Airport’s five top travel tips are:

1. Check Travel Requirements

Always double-check travel requirements to and from your chosen destination before you leave for the airport and make sure you have the correct documentation ready at check-in.

2. Arrive On Time

Check with your airline for the latest information on your flight and arrive when your airline advises. We recommend you arrive at the Airport at least two hours before your flight departs.

3. Keep Travel Essentials Handy

Make sure your tickets and boarding pass, travel insurance, driving licence, currency and credit cards are safe but easily accessible. It’s also mindful to carry a charger for your smartphone and have your airline information ready.

4. Remove Liquids

Remember, you can only take liquids in individual containers with a maximum capacity of 100ml on the plane. Each item should be removed from hand luggage and placed in a transparent, re-sealable plastic bag of not more than one litre capacity per passenger.

5. Get Set For Security

Before reaching security, it’s a good idea to remove your laptop, tablet or similar electronic devices from your hand luggage to be inspected separately. Coats, jackets and belts should also be removed.

Belfast International Airport has been member of the VINCI Airports network since 2018.