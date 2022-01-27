With international travel restrictions now eased and half term only weeks ago many people are dreaming of some last minute winter sun.

There are plenty of family friendly destinations that are hot in February to choose from.

So, where is hot in February and most importantly, where can I fly to from Belfast International airport?

Cyprus

With an average high temperature of 20°C, Cyprus offers you some of the warmest weather in Europe this February.

This idyllic island, is located off the south coast of Turkey and is known for sandy beaches, adventurous water sports, family-orientated fun and ancient historic ruins including a Roman theatre.

Jet2 flies to Cyprus' capital city Paphos from Belfast International Airport, you can find out more about flights on Jet2's website here.

Lanzarote

Known for its otherworldly appearance, Lanzarote boasts year round sunshine and a warm, mild climate, whatever the time of year.

An ideal choice for families, Lanzarote has over 100 beaches to choose from and is home to three waterparks.

In February you can expect highs of 26°C, making it the ideal escape from cold February mornings.

You can fly to Lanzarote with Ryanair or Jet2 from Belfast International Airport, you can find out more about flights here.

Alicante, Spain

A firm favourite, Alicante, known as the ‘City of the Sun’, offers warm weather and great beaches, only a few hours away from Northern Ireland.

In February you can expect highs of a respectable 18°C, making it just right for exploring and lounging on the beach.

You can fly to Alicante, Spain, with EasyJet, Jet2, TUI or Ryanair from Belfast International Airport.

Fuerteventura

Fuerteventura is known for its white sandy beaches and guaranteed sunshine.

In February you can expect highs of 19°C, making it the ideal temperature for hitting the beach with the family.

You can fly to Fuerteventura from Belfast International Airport with Jet2.

Gran Canaria

Gran Canaria is known for its black sanded beaches and family friendly resorts.

In February you can expect highs of 18°C, making it the perfect climate for a relaxing break.

You can fly to Gran Canaria with Jet2 or EasyJet from Belfast International Airport.

Tenerife

Another edition for the Canary Islands, Tenerife is a firm favourite thanks to its warm climate, plentiful beaches and family orientated atmosphere.

In February you can enjoy highs of 20°C, meaning you can say goodbye to winter layers.

You can fly to Tenerife with Jet2 from Belfast International Airport.

Malaga, Spain – easyJet

Malaga is a popular destination for winter sun, thanks to its location to some of Spain's most popular beach resorts.

In February you can enjoy sunny highs of 18°C.

You can fly to Malaga with EasyJet from Belfast International Airport.

Faro, Portugal

Featuring stunning beaches, beautiful architecture and the relaxing vibe of the Algarve, Faro is the ideal choice this February.

You can expect highs of 17°C, ideal for exploring and relaxing by the pool.

You can fly to Faro with EasyJet from Belfast International Airport.