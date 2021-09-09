Motorcycle training school owner meets - and helps - his hero Rea

The call came as quite a surprise to Stephen Mills who is a huge fan of the globally renowned professional motorcycle racer.

It transpired that the six times World Super Bike Champion, who travels at speeds in excess of 200mph at weekends, had never got around to getting a road licence for a motorcycle.

Stephen, who owns Moto Training NI, said: “As a huge Jonathan Rea fan, it was an honour that he chose my wee school to do his training.”

Moto Training NI owner Stephen Mills with Jonathan Rea MBE

Juggling spare time between his busy race calendar, Jonathan completed his Compulsory Basic Training, followed by lessons towards both practical tests.

Stephen revealed that champion motorcyclist Jonathan, who won the world superbike championship six times: in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020, passed both tests with flying colours.

Stephen said: “After Jonathan passed his final test, he ordered a new Kawasaki Z900RS from Coleraine Kawasaki – the same dealer that provides my school bikes.

“I was delighted to be invited to the handover of Jonathan getting his new bike.”

Stephen Mills pictured with Jonathan Rea at the handover of Jonathan's new bike from Coleraine Kawasaki