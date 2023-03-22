Big 7 Travel and have recently teamed up with the car comparison specialists HolidayCars to find the 50 Most Remote and Beautiful Places in the World.

The world is full of amazing and remote places, some of which are challenging to reach.

The full list includes 50 destinations on nearly every continent from the endangered species of the Okavango Delta in Botswana to the remote Corn Islands off the Caribbean coast of Nicaragua.

The magnificent, majestic Mourne Mountains

These destinations offer a unique and unforgettable experience for adventurous travellers.

These off-the-radar destinations were ranked on several factors including but not limited to:remoteness; number of inhabitants, unspoiled beauty and uniqueness.

The Mountains of Mourne in Northern Ireland was named one of the Most Remote and Beautiful Places in the World and if you’ve ever roamed the Kingdom of Mourne it’s patently clear why.