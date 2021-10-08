Northern Ireland holiday deals at home and abroad
Helen McGurk rounds some of the latest offers
KILDARE: Put the 5-star frighteners on the whole family this Halloween with a mid-term stay at The K Club (pictured) steeped in madness and mystery — action-packed days with Mad Hatter tea parties, spooky woodland walks, old-school games on the lawn. From egg & spoon races to tennis camp, skincare seminars to tarot card readings, trick or treating to watching the skies light up with firework. Two nights stay with breakfast each morning for all the family and full access to The K Club’s exciting Madness & Mystery Halloween programme is available from €745 per night, based on two adults and two children for a minimum two night stay in interconnecting and one evening meal in The Barton Restaurant for 2 adults. Visit:
www.kclub.ie
BENIDORM: Fly from Belfast, November 15, 2021, 7 nights, half board, Gran Hotel Bali from £297 per person, based on 2 sharing. Call Oasis Travel on 028 90 471125 to book.
GRAN CANARIA: TUI Blue Tres Vidas 4 Star, Bahia Feliz, SC, 7 nights from £559pps, 2+1 from £1,289, 2+2 from £1,449, from Belfast International on Nov 27, 2021. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk
KOS: Holiday Village Atlantica Kos 4 Star+, Marmari, AI, 7 nights from £1,889 (2+1) £2,579 (2+2) from Belfast International, June 4, 2022. To book visit: www.firstchoice.co.uk
FUERTEVENTURA: Costa Caleta – Caleta De Fuste, 4 star Elba Carlota Hotel, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on November 6, 2022. Price: £539 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.