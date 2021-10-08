Northern Ireland holiday deals at home and abroad

KILDARE: Put the 5-star frighteners on the whole family this Halloween with a mid-term stay at The K Club (pictured) steeped in madness and mystery — action-packed days with Mad Hatter tea parties, spooky woodland walks, old-school games on the lawn. From egg & spoon races to tennis camp, skincare seminars to tarot card readings, trick or treating to watching the skies light up with firework. Two nights stay with breakfast each morning for all the family and full access to The K Club’s exciting Madness & Mystery Halloween programme is available from €745 per night, based on two adults and two children for a minimum two night stay in interconnecting and one evening meal in The Barton Restaurant for 2 adults. Visit: