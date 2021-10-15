Enjoy a relaxing spa escape at The Culloden, Co Down

CO DOWN: 4* Culloden Estate and Spa (pictured). Relaxing Spa Escape offer, from £215 per person sharing, includes overnight stay, Irish Breakfast, ESPA Spa treatment for two people (www.cullodenestateandspa.com).

COSTA BLANCA: Port Benidorm 4 Star, Benidorm, HB, 7 nights from £439pps from Belfast International on November 30, 2021. To book visit: www.tui.co.uk

MARELLA CRUISE: May 13, 2022, Corfu – Marella Explorer - Idyllic Italia, AI, 7 nights from £1,199pps. To book visit tui.co.uk and www.firstchoice.co.uk

SPAIN: Costa Blanca, Benidorm, 4 star Hotel Agua Azul, 7 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on November 22, 2021. Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

GRAN CANARIA: Puerto Rico, 3 star Eden Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on November 28.

Price: £399 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

LONDONDERRY: 4* Maldron Hotel Derry: Two-night Shop and Stay offer, £109pp, with breakfast as well as the option of a two course evening meal on your evening of choice.