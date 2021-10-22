Northern Ireland travel deals at home and abroad
HELEN MCGURK rounds up the latest exciting offers
BELFAST: Titanic Hotel Belfast’s (pictured) Midweek Sail overnight stay with complimentary parking, priced from £109 per room.
To make a reservation contact [email protected] or by calling the hotel on tel 028 9508 2000. www.titanichotelbelfast.com, www.facebook.com/titanichotelbelfast, www.instagram.com/titanichotelbelfast, www.twitter.com/titanichotelbel.
SCOTLAND: Kylesku Hotel, bed and breakfast rates start from £140 per room per night, single occupancy rates start from £99. Please visit: www.kyleskuhotel.co.uk // www.highlandcoasthotels.com
GALWAY: Christmas Market Magic package at the 5* Glenlo Abbey Hotel, from €240 for the overnight stay to include welcome mulled wine and mince pies, escort to the Galway Christmas Markets, 10% off any Glo Spa & Wellness Treatment, Festive Movie in Abbey Theatre and breakfast. Tel: Intl +353 (0) 91 519600. Or Email: [email protected] Alternatively visit www.glenloabbeyhotel.ie for more information or to purchase gift vouchers online.
GOLD CUP DAY AT CHELTENHAM: March 18, 2022. Prices from £199. Return flight from Belfast International to Birmingham. Private coach transfers to and from the racecourse. Entry to the Best Mate Enclosure. Services of a tour manager. Call Oasis Travel on 02890 471125 to book.
TURKEY: Antalya, Side, 5 star Side Star Elegance, 7 nights all-inclusive plus departing from Belfast International on November 19. Price: £429 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.
For more info or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.