Northern Ireland travel: Late deals for hotels at home and holidays abroad

Lough Eske Castle, Donegal

DONEGAL: Lough Eske Castle (pictured), accommodation in a Courtyard or Deluxe Room with full Irish breakfast each morning, three course dinner in awarding wining 2 AA Rosette Cedars Restaurant on one night of your choice, tickets for two adults to Oakfield Park (train tickets are additional), complimentary use of bicycles, rucksacks, maps, rain macs and walking sticks, complimentary use of the fitness centre and swimming pool. One night midweek package from €320 per room (Sunday - Thursday), one night weekend package from €335 per room (Friday or Saturday), two night package with dinner on one evening from €540 per room, three night package with dinner on two evenings from €840 per room. All prices are per room, based on two adults sharing one room Offers until September 30, 2021, subject to availability.

CO LAOIS: The Heritage, Rathmiles, is inviting guests to get back to nature, get off the beaten track and enjoy an adrenaline fuelled break with them this summer, with their new mountain biking package, which they are running in partnership with ‘Mid Ireland Adventure’.

With the self-guided 3-hour moutain biking tour included, you will get to explore some of the most beautiful parts of Ireland’s gorgeous midlands, including Kinnity Pyramid, Kinnity Castle and the Slieve Bloom Mountains. The Heritage will provide you with a takeaway afternoon Tea to bring with you.

Afterwards, relax with an hour in the Thermal Suite in the award winning spa at The Heritage. The package also includes two nights accommodation, full irish breakfast each morning and dinner in Blakes restaurant on one evening. Priced from €275 per person sharing. www.theheritage.com

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Vilamoura, 3 star Vilamoura Golf Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 13. Price: £499 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Albufeira, 3 star Silchoro Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 26. Price: £449 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CORFU: Christina Studio & Apartments 3 Star, Sidari, 14 nights, self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 27. Price £499 per person based on 2 sharing. To Book: Visit www.tui.co.uk