Northern Ireland' s traffic light system which ranked countries as red, yellow and green has now been scrapped, with countries instead being categorised as red list or no list.

If you are fully vaccinated you are now able to travel to more than 50 countries and territories without having to quarantine when you return home.

However, travellers arriving from a red list destination will still need to spend 11 nights at a quarantine hotel at their own expense.

You can now travel to lots of locations from Northern Ireland without having to quarantine.

What are the rules for fully vaccinated travellers?

To be classed as fully vaccinated you need to have had your second dose at least 14 days before travelling.

You will need to complete a UK Passenger Locator Form on arrival or within 48 hours of arrival in Northern Ireland.

Before travelling you will have to book and pay for a PCR test to be taken on or before day two after you arrive in Northern Ireland.

You will also need to have proof of vaccination in the form of a digital or paper certificate that includes you name and surname, date of birth, vaccine information, date and information on each dose and country or territory of vaccination and/or certificate issuer.

The government in Westminster has said that by the end of October, fully vaccinated people returning to England will not need to take a PCR test and can instead take a lateral flow test.

There is no date set yet for when this will come in, but the aim is to have this in place by the half-term holidays.

Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have not yet confirmed if they will be bringing this in.

What are the rules for non-vaccinated or partially vaccinated travellers?

People who are not fully vaccinated will need to follow different rules when travelling back to Northern Ireland.

You will need to complete a UK Passenger Locator Form on arrival or within 48 hours of arrival in Northern Ireland.

Three days before travelling to Northern Ireland you will need to take a pre-departure Covid test.

When you arrive in Northern Ireland you will need to book and pay for a day two and day eight PCR test package.

You must self-isolate at home, or at the address that you enter on your Passenger Locator Form where you are staying in Northern Ireland, for 10 days.

You must stay isolated until you have tested negative on your day eight test and completed your 10 day isolation.

What countries are on the red list?

Afghanistan, Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Burundi, Cape Verde, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Eritrea. Eswatini, Ethiopia, French Guiana, Georgia, Guyana, Haiti, Indonesia, La Reunion, Lesotho, Malawi, Mayotte, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nepal, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Venezuela, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

However, there it is expected that this list will be reviewed sometime this week.

What if you are returning from a red list country?

Anyone arriving from red list countries must quarantine for 10 days in a government-approved hotel,.

This will set you back £2,285 per adult.

Only UK or Irish passport holders, or UK residents, are allowed to enter the UK if they have been in a red country in the previous 10 days.