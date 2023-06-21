Henry the Cockapoo with owner Victoria Carswell enjoying the new pet lounge

Following feedback from customers on improving its pet friendly facilities, Stena Line has broadened its offering for those travelling with their furry friends.

Ready to em-bark on an adventure, Stena Line recently welcomed their first four-legged passengers into the modern and spacious pet lounges to enjoy a smooth sailing between Belfast and Cairnryan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new pet lounges are part of Stena Line’s focus on delivering an enhanced pet travel experience which also includes the introduction of 70 pet cabins across its Irish Sea routes. The new facilities complement an existing wide range of other pet-friendly options available.

With no cabins available on the Superfast vessels due to the shorter crossing time, Stena Line decided to focus on creating a welcoming environment for pets in their new lounges.

Stena Line Travel commercial manager Orla Noonan said the new pet-friendly facilities have been introduced to make travelling with the whole family easier.

She said: “Following expert advice and insightful feedback from our customers, our offering for those travelling with pets was carefully considered, and we are extremely excited to finally open the doors of our two new pet lounges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We recognise pets are very important family members to many of our passengers. We are incredibly pleased to be in a position to offer a dedicated and pre-bookable space for them, which is already proving very popular.

“We hope the opening of the pet lounges, alongside existing options of 70 pet-friendly cabins and 98 pet kennels, and the option of pets to travel in vehicles on certain sailings, will result in an enhanced customer experience for those travelling with their pets across all Irish Sea routes.”

Guests can prebook the lounge for only £15 per pet (maximum two pets per booking), while also enjoying complimentary tea/coffee facilities and water for pets too.

Seating up to 30 passengers and with space for 10 pets in carrier cases, passengers and pets can relax in comfortable surroundings and enjoy the sailing together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad