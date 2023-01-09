News you can trust since 1737
Places to visit: 20 pubs bars and restaurants in Northern Ireland that are worth a visit

Northern Ireland has many pubs, bars and restaurants that offer a warm welcome, good food and drink, and great craic

By Michael Cousins
Pictures from Tourism Northern Ireland

Fascinating series of historically unique images from Northern Ireland over the last 100 years

1. Billy Andy's Bar and Restaurant, Larne, Co_web-size_2500x1200px.jpg

Billy Andy's Bar and Restaurant, Larne

Photo: Brian Morrison

2. Denvir's Coaching Inn, Downpatrick, Co_web-size_2500x1200px.jpg

Denvir's Coaching Inn, Downpatrick

Photo: Brian Morrison

3. Errigle Bar, Belfast, Co_web-size_2500x1200px.jpg

Errigle Bar, Belfast

Photo: Brian Morrison

4. External view of The Rostrevor Inn, Rostrevor, Co_web-size_2500x1200px.jpg

The Rostrevor Inn, Rostrevor

Photo: Brian Morrison

Northern Ireland
