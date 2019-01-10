This Northern Ireland landmark has been named the most popular bucket list entry in the UK

A Northern Ireland landmark has been named the most popular bucket list aspiration in the UK.

The Giant’s Causeway in County Antrim has seen off competition from Hadrian's Wall and Stonehenge to come out on top of a survey quizzing members of the UK public on their bucket lists.

Giant's Causeway

Bucket lists comprise of experiences and places a person wants to tick off before they die or "kick the bucket".

And of the 2,000 interviewees surveyed by Sykes Holiday Cottages, Northern Ireland's world renowned UNESCO World Heritage Site the Giant's Causeway came out on top for sites in the UK.

The stunning Geographical feature comprises of roughly 40,000 hexagonal basalt columns stretching along the Antrim coast for three miles.

And in 2017 the Causeway was visited by over 1 million people - and judging by the survey's findings more are keen to make a visit to Antrim.

Best of the rest

The second most sought after experieence in the UK according to the survey was whale watching off the coast of the Scottish Highlands, closely followed by visiting the Roman Bath's in Somerset town Bath.

Despite claiming the top spot, no further Northern Ireland tourist attractions featured in the survey's top 20.

Graham Donoghue, CEO at Sykes Holiday Cottages, said that the findings revealed just how undiscovered the UK is.

He said: “despite a desire to tick off our British bucket list experiences, these results show how undiscovered the country actually is.

“Lots of us are more likely to get on a plane or a ferry and go abroad than take in everything the UK has to offer.

“Although it’s brilliant to travel to other countries and cultures, many people would be surprised at how much there is to see just a hundred miles away from their hometown – Britain isn’t called great for nothing!”

The top 20 UK bucket list experiences

1. Visit Giant's Causeway

2. Go whale watching in the Scottish Highlands

3. Visit Bath's Roman Baths

4. Walk along Hadrian's Wall

5. See in the summer solstice at Stonehenge

6. Spend a day at Wimbledon

7. Enjoy a clotted cream tea in Cornwall

8. Stay in a thatched cottage in the Cotswolds

9. Visit the Edinburgh Festival

10. Visit Buckingham Palace

11. Watch a show on London's West End

12. See the White Cliffs of Dover

13. Eat fresh fish and chips in Whitby

14. Walk through Cheddar Gorge

15. Climb Mount Snowdon

16. Take a boat trip on Lake Windermere

17. Stargazing in Northumberland

18. See the crown jewels at the Tower of London

19. Look for Nessie at Loch Ness

20. Search for fossils on the Jurassic Coast