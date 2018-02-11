TRAVEL: Bargain breaks at home and abroad

BELFAST; Fitzwilliam Hotel, ‘Love Fitzwilliam Style’, package includes a red rose, chocolates and a bottle of bubbles awaiting your arrival as you pamper yourself in luxurious overnight accommodation. Indulge in a romantic four course evening meal in The Restaurant. Wake up to a full Fitzwilliam Breakfast the following morning. Prices from £204.00 per room (based on 2 persons sharing an executive room) Available throughout the month of February

BANGOR: One night B&B, Marine Court Hotel, Bangor from £100 per room. Enjoy a one night bed and breakfast stay in this superb three-star hotel, offer based on two people sharing. To book call 028 9145 1100. Offer available until March 31.

CO ARMAGH: Family Spring Break, Armagh City Hotel, from £218 per family. Enjoy a great family (two adults & two children) spring break at the three-star Armagh City Hotel for two nights. Offer includes full breakfast each morning, a £50 meal voucher to use in any of the hotel’s food outlets, and a family ticket to either the Armagh Planetarium or Navan Centre & Fort. To book call 028 37 518888. Offer available until 6 April.

TENERIFE: 27-Feb-18, from Belfast, Colon II Apartments, Playa De Las Americas, 4 Star, SC, three nights from £429pp. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store

BULGARIA: 27-Aug-18, from Belfast, Trakia Garden, Sunny Beach, 3 Star, HB, seven nights from £599pp. To book visit http://www.tui.co.uk/ or visit your nearest TUI store

ALICANTE: Alicante City, 3 star Hotel Albahia, three nights room-only departing from Belfast on March 22. Price: £319 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Vilamoura, three star Vilamoura Golf Apartments (pictured), seven nights self-catering departing from Belfast on March 26. Price: £389 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

BENIDORM: Costa Blanca, Benidorm, three star plus, Aparthotel Terralta, seven nights self-catering, departing from Belfast on March 22. Price: £379 per person based on two sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.