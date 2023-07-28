News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Travel: Enjoy a short break in Co Down or Co Tyrone or check out the latest offers to Balearics, among others

Tempting offers at home and abroad
By Helen McGurk
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:43 BST- 2 min read
Check out the latest offer at The Old Inn, CrawfordsburnCheck out the latest offer at The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn
Check out the latest offer at The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn

CO DOWN: The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn. Enjoy B&B, a three-course meal in The Restaurant with a bottle of wine and a full Irish Breakfast next morning from £260. There is also access to the Tranquil Treetop Spa, overlooking Crawfordsburn Country Park. Visit www.theoldinn.com for more information.

PORTUGAL: Faro City, 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on August 10. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

CO DOWN: ​Hillyard House Hotel, Castlewellan. Experience a biking adventure through the fabulous forest trails just adjacent to this boutique style hotel – £183 mountain biking B&B or £217 for a three-hour e-biking session. Visit www.hillyard-house.co.uk for more information.

CO TYRONE: Corick House Hotel and Spa, Clogher. Escape to the countryside for a two-night break from £160 per person. Relax in the walled garden or spend an hour in the thermal suite enjoying the hydrotherapy pool, sauna, and steam room. Spend the evening dining on a three-course meal in the Carelton Restaurant. For extra indulgence, there is late checkout. For more information visit www.corickcountryhouse.com for more information.

Most Popular

MENORCA: Santo Tomas, 4 star Globales Lord Nelson, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on August 23. Price: £799 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

FUERTEVENTURA: Corralejo, 3+ star Hotel Arena Suite, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on August 30. Price: £789 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

NEW FOREST: ​Balmer Lawn Hotel in Brockenhurst, which is offering three nights for the price of two, starting from £215 per person, based on two adults sharing a standard room. For more information all 01590 623 116 or visit www.balmerlawnhotel.com.

Related topics:Travel