Check out the latest offer at The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn

CO DOWN: The Old Inn, Crawfordsburn. Enjoy B&B, a three-course meal in The Restaurant with a bottle of wine and a full Irish Breakfast next morning from £260. There is also access to the Tranquil Treetop Spa, overlooking Crawfordsburn Country Park. Visit www.theoldinn.com for more information.

PORTUGAL: Faro City, 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on August 10. Price: £519 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO DOWN: ​Hillyard House Hotel, Castlewellan. Experience a biking adventure through the fabulous forest trails just adjacent to this boutique style hotel – £183 mountain biking B&B or £217 for a three-hour e-biking session. Visit www.hillyard-house.co.uk for more information.

CO TYRONE: Corick House Hotel and Spa, Clogher. Escape to the countryside for a two-night break from £160 per person. Relax in the walled garden or spend an hour in the thermal suite enjoying the hydrotherapy pool, sauna, and steam room. Spend the evening dining on a three-course meal in the Carelton Restaurant. For extra indulgence, there is late checkout. For more information visit www.corickcountryhouse.com for more information.

MENORCA: Santo Tomas, 4 star Globales Lord Nelson, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on August 23. Price: £799 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com

FUERTEVENTURA: Corralejo, 3+ star Hotel Arena Suite, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on August 30. Price: £789 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com