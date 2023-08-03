Tui is offering a great December deal to Lapland

LAPLAND: Snow Princess, 3 Star, Yllas, FB, 3 nights, from Dublin, December 3, , €1,529pps. For more information. Book online at tuiholidays.ie, visit your local TUI store or travel agent.

MAJORCA: Palma City, 4 star Melia Palma Bay, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on August 20. Price: £599 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MENORCA: 4 star Globales Lord Nelson, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on August 23. Price: £789 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO MEATH: The Station House Hotel’s Bike The Boyne break includes an overnight stay for two people with breakfast the next morning, dinner in The Signal Restaurant, bike rental and a backpack filled with delicious food, including Thelma’s home-made goodies to sustain guests during their cycles, from €160 per person sharing. www.stationhousehotel.ie

FUERTEVENTURA: Villa Angelita, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 30. Price: £599 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO KILDARE: Carton House. Treat your family to the Fairmont Family Experience from €650 for two adults and up to two children sharing a family room for a two night stay with breakfast each morning, and a three course meal in Kathleen’s Kitchen on one evening.

Book direct by phone on +353 (0) 1 651 7701, or see www.cartonhouse.com for more information.