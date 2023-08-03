News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection

Travel: It's never too early to start thinking about festive travel - check out a great deal to Lapland

Sunshine or show, we have lots of great offers this week
By Helen McGurk
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 17:58 BST- 2 min read
Tui is offering a great December deal to LaplandTui is offering a great December deal to Lapland
Tui is offering a great December deal to Lapland

LAPLAND: Snow Princess, 3 Star, Yllas, FB, 3 nights, from Dublin, December 3, , €1,529pps. For more information. Book online at tuiholidays.ie, visit your local TUI store or travel agent.

MAJORCA: Palma City, 4 star Melia Palma Bay, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on August 20. Price: £599 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

MENORCA: 4 star Globales Lord Nelson, 7 nights half-board departing from Belfast International on August 23. Price: £789 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO MEATH: The Station House Hotel’s Bike The Boyne break includes an overnight stay for two people with breakfast the next morning, dinner in The Signal Restaurant, bike rental and a backpack filled with delicious food, including Thelma’s home-made goodies to sustain guests during their cycles, from €160 per person sharing. www.stationhousehotel.ie

Most Popular

FUERTEVENTURA: Villa Angelita, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on August 30. Price: £599 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

CO KILDARE: Carton House. Treat your family to the Fairmont Family Experience from €650 for two adults and up to two children sharing a family room for a two night stay with breakfast each morning, and a three course meal in Kathleen’s Kitchen on one evening.

Book direct by phone on +353 (0) 1 651 7701, or see www.cartonhouse.com for more information.

CO ANTRIM: Galgorm Castle Golf Club, Ballymena. Enjoy a two-night break at the Galgorm Spa & Golf Resort from £349 pps. Stay and play with three rounds on the pro golf course, relax later in the Thermal Spa Village and wake to the hearty joys of a full Irish breakfast. Dinner can be added at a supplement of £47 per person (three-course meal Gillies, Fratelli Ristorante or Castle Kitchen + Bar). Visit https://www.galgorm.com for more information.

Related topics:TravelNelson