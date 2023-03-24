The Quarry Hill Church in Strangford has five bedrooms and five bathrooms

CO DOWN: With five bedrooms (either king or super king) and five bathrooms, The Quarry Hill Church (5*), Strangford, starts from £600 per night, minimum booking three nights June - Sept and holidays, and minimum two nights at other times. There is a 10% discount for bookings of four nights + and 20% discount for bookings of seven nights +. Terms and conditions apply, visit https://www.quarryhillchurch.com/

IBIZA: San Antonio Bay, 4 star Thb Naeco Ibiza, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 2. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CO LONDONDERRY: Brooke Lodge Guesthouse, Magherafelt, starting from £90 per night bed and breakfast for two people. Valid all year round, enjoy an overnight stay in one of their deluxe double or family rooms. Visit https://brooke-lodge.co.uk/ for more information.

MAJORCA: TUI SUNEO Lagomonte 3 Star, Alcudia, AI, 7 nights from £609pps, £1,499 (2+1) £1,969 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 8.

For more information or to book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

ALGARVE: Balaia Sol Holiday Club 3 Star, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights from £359pps, £939 (2+1) £1,159 (2+2), from Belfast International, April 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

CRETE: Hotel Moonlight 2 Star, Stalis, B&B, 7 nights from £479pps, from Belfast International, May 22. For more information or to Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

BELFAST: The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Spring Awakening package, priced from £120 per person sharing, includes an overnight stay in one of the luxurious guestrooms, a two-course evening meal in the hotel’s restaurant, and a hearty Irish breakfast on the morning of departure.