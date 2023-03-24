Travel: Late deals at home abroad
Check out this week’s holiday offers – from self-catering in the sun to B&B offerings closer to home
CO DOWN: With five bedrooms (either king or super king) and five bathrooms, The Quarry Hill Church (5*), Strangford, starts from £600 per night, minimum booking three nights June - Sept and holidays, and minimum two nights at other times. There is a 10% discount for bookings of four nights + and 20% discount for bookings of seven nights +. Terms and conditions apply, visit https://www.quarryhillchurch.com/
IBIZA: San Antonio Bay, 4 star Thb Naeco Ibiza, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on May 2. Price: £579 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
CO LONDONDERRY: Brooke Lodge Guesthouse, Magherafelt, starting from £90 per night bed and breakfast for two people. Valid all year round, enjoy an overnight stay in one of their deluxe double or family rooms. Visit https://brooke-lodge.co.uk/ for more information.
MAJORCA: TUI SUNEO Lagomonte 3 Star, Alcudia, AI, 7 nights from £609pps, £1,499 (2+1) £1,969 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 8.
For more information or to book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
ALGARVE: Balaia Sol Holiday Club 3 Star, Albuferia, SC, 7 nights from £359pps, £939 (2+1) £1,159 (2+2), from Belfast International, April 17.
To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
CRETE: Hotel Moonlight 2 Star, Stalis, B&B, 7 nights from £479pps, from Belfast International, May 22. For more information or to Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
BELFAST: The Fitzwilliam Hotel, Spring Awakening package, priced from £120 per person sharing, includes an overnight stay in one of the luxurious guestrooms, a two-course evening meal in the hotel’s restaurant, and a hearty Irish breakfast on the morning of departure.
The Spring Awakening offer is priced from £120 pp sharing and is available now. To book or for more information visit www.fitzwilliamhotelbelfast.com or call 02890 442080.