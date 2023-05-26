Enjoy a Wine and Dine package at the Europa Hotel, Belfast

BELFAST: Europa Hotel, Wine & Dine Package from £180 per night. Spend a night in the city without fuss or queues and enjoy a two-course dinner in the Causerie with a glass of wine before a luxurious overnight stay and full Irish breakfast. Visit https://www.europahotelbelfast.com/ for more information.

MAJORCA: TUI SUNEO Lagomonte, 3 Star, Alcudia, AI, 7 nights from £1,609**(2+1), £2,089**(2+2), Prices include one free child place, from Belfast International, August 31. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

IBIZA: Cala Llonga, 2+ star Globales Montemar Apartments, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 8. Price: £569 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Albufeira, Villa Buganvilla, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on June 10. Price: £659 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. Freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

​SARDINIA: From €519 per person for the 4* Colonna Palace Hotel Mediterraneo. Price is per person based on 2 adults sharing for travel June 20, 2023. Price includes: Return Aer Lingus flights from Dublin to Sardinia, 7 nights in the 4* Colonna Palace Hotel Mediterraneo. on a Bed & Breakfast Board basis/ https://www.clickandgo.com/design-your-own-holiday/customise/2023-06-20/7/2::0/BB/DUB/0/18335/23205/525?search=all/Sardinia/2023-06-20/7/2::0//DUB/0

TURKEY: Club Candan, 4 Star, Marmaris, SC, 7 nights from £1,599** (2+1), £2,199** (2+2), from Belfast International, July 27. For more information or to book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

MAJORCA: Protur Bahia Azul Apartments, 3 Star, Cala Bona, SC, 7 nights from £1,469** (2+1), £1,829**(2+2), from Belfast International, August 31. For more information or to book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.