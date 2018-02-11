TRAVEL: New flight route from Cork to host of places

Travellers in Ireland will be pleased to hear their holiday options have expanded, thanks to the launch of a new Air France route from Cork in May.

The new daily route will fly to Paris Charles de Gaulle, allowing Irish passengers to connect with the airline’s vast network of flights worldwide, reaching more than 180 destinations.

The seasonal service will run from May 26 to October 27, departing Cork at 4.30pm and landing in Paris at 7.20pm (local time). The return leg departs Paris at 3.55pm (local time) and arrives at Cork at 3.50pm. All flights will be operated by Air France Hop! using Embraer 170 aircraft, with fares starting from E129 return in economy including all taxes.

Here are a few options Irish travellers might want to consider for a holiday...

Seychelles: Mahe, the largest island in the sun-drenched, Indian Ocean archipelago, with fabulous diving and beach lounging opportunities. Air France begins weekly flights from Paris from May 5.

Taipei: Taiwan’s chaotic, high-tech capital will thrill curious travellers with its colourful culture and quirky attractions such as the notorious Modern Toilet restaurant where patrons sit on porcelain “thrones”. Air France begins 3-weekly flights from Paris from April 16.

Catania: Sicily’s second largest city is within easy reach of characterful Syracuse and the island’s impressive Greek ampitheatres. Air France begins 3-weekly flights from Paris from March 27.

To book, visit Air France.