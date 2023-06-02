News you can trust since 1737
Travel: Short breaks at home and abroad

Check out this week’s offers on short breaks – from France to Amsterdam and closer to home
By Helen McGurk
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 18:25 BST- 2 min read
Tui has a great short break offer in ParisTui has a great short break offer in Paris
FRANCE: Paris, Hotel 18, 3 Star, RO, 4 nights from £419pps, from Belfast International, June 25. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

PORTUGAL: Faro City, 3 star Faro Boutique Hotel, 3 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 10. Price: £389 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

MAJORCA: Alcudia, 3 star Bellevue Bonita And Club Resort, 7 nights room-only departing from Belfast International on June 11. Price: £719 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

PORTUGAL: Algarve, Vilamoura, 3 star Parque Mourabel Oasis Village, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International on July 18. Price: £819 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.

FRANCE: Port Palace, 4 Star, Monte Carlo, RO, 7 nights from £1,529pps, from Belfast International, August 17. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

AMSTERDAM: Hotel Artemis, 4 Star, Amsterdam, RO, 3 nights from £389pps. from Belfast International, June 27. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

POLAND: Kazimierz II, 3 Star, Krakow, RO, 5 nights from £499pps, from Belfast International, July 25. Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.

LEIPZIG: From €299 per person for the 4* IntercityHotel Leipzig Hotel. Price is per person based on 2 adults sharing for travel the July 2, 2023. Visit www.clickandgo.com

USA: From €759 per person for the 3* Hampton Inn Cleveland Downtown. Price is per person based on 2 adults sharing on November 3, 2023. Visit www.clickandgo.com

DUBLIN: The Great Escape, Clontarf Castle Hotel, €269 per person sharing, includes candlelit dinner for two on one evening in award-winning Fahrenheit Restaurant, with a glass of bubbles each, and options to upgrade, including room upgrades and gourmet packed lunches, www.clontarfcastle.ie

Related topics:ParisTravelFranceTuiAmsterdamNorthern Ireland