Travel: Sun-soaked options for 2024 and last minute festive offers
CO DOWN: The Culloden Estate and Spa. Enjoy an overnight B&B stay with a three-course meal in the Cultra Inn located in the hotel grounds. From £350 per room per night based on two people sharing. This offer excludes Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Visit https://www.cullodenestateandspa.com for more information.
PORTUGAL: Faro City, 4 star Ap Eva Senses Hotel, 3 nights bed & breakfast departing from Belfast International on February 29, 2024. Price: £329 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TURKEY: Antalya, 3 star Grand Park Lara, 7 nights all-inclusive departing from Belfast International on February 23, 2024. Price: £489 per person based on 2 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and return transfers. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
SPAIN: Costa Calida (Alicante), Mar Menor Golf Resort – Villa Eucalipto 36, 7 nights self-catering departing from Belfast International January 12, 2024. Price: £369 per person based on 6 sharing, includes a 22kg baggage allowance and car hire. For more information or to book, freephone 0800 408 5594, visit your local travel agent or click on www.jet2.com or www.jet2holidays.com.
TUNISIA; AQI Venus Beach, 3 Star +, AI, 7 nights from £1,559 (2+1), £2,439 (2+2), from Belfast International, June 2, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
FRANCE: BandB Hotel Near Disneyland Paris, 2 Star +, BB, 3 nights from £399pps, £1,009 (2+1), £1,219 (2+2), from Belfast International, May 15, 2024. To Book: Visit tui.co.uk or visit your local TUI store/agent in Northern Ireland.
LONDONDERRY. Enjoy a “Twixmas” family break with an overnight stay and a delicious two course meal for two adults and two children from £219.00 or for two adults from £169. This offer excludes Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve. Visit https://www.cityhotelderry.com for more information.
CO WATERFORD: The Tannery Townhouse, Dungarvan. Enjoy a midweek escape during January. Overnight stays start from €160 per person sharing or €225 single occupancy and include breakfast and dinner.
To see all offers, visit www.thetannery.ie